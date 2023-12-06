GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The arts contribution to the economy is more than just sales from paintings and performances.

A recent report by the Greater Greensboro Arts Council shows Guilford County has an economic impact of about $240 million in the fiscal year 2022.

That money includes everything from start to finish of an art and cultural event. It includes your ticket price, your dinner downtown before the show, the paycheck for people staffing the event and the tax revenue.

It takes a while to compile all the data, but the results were more than anyone could have hoped.

“When I was opening that report, I was holding my breath a little bit,” said Laura Way, the president of the Greater Greensboro Arts Council.

Way spent time working with arts and culture organizations in Guilford County to get the data. It gets sent off to Americans for the Arts to generate the final numbers.

“Arts and culture are the essence of who we are as a community, and it is really empowering to know that the community believes it too and invests in it,” Way said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan says she believes the actual impact is greater than $240 million because of the ripple effect.

“We see all the places that are opening up because of the arts and culture that we have. We see all the restaurants that are opening up. We see small businesses that are supporting the larger businesses,” Vaughan said.

The study says that on average, locals who attended an event spent about $31.

“Our citizens love the arts in all mediums. They love events, and they will attend. If we don’t have them here, they will attend somewhere else, so let’s be sure to keep our folks here and spending money here and enjoying each other here,” said Kay Cashion from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

Out of town attendees spent more with an average of $57 dollars per event.

“A lot of that economic impact is driven by people who leave and are not pulling from the economic base through sewer, water and all of those services that are provided. They are leaving their money behind, and we like that, and we need to have more of that and we will,” Way said.

The study found 75 percent of arts and culture attendees think the venues are an important pillar within the community.

“Watching it grow has been my life’s work in this city. Finally getting accolades for the work we have been doing is important,” said Josephus Thompson III, the poet laureate of Greensboro. “For a long time I feel it was very difficult for artists to kind of grow in the city … Now certain funding has been allocated specifically for artists to invest in their art form to grow, to showcase, to learn.”

It’s not only a surviving arts and culture community but one that is thriving.

“If we keep focused on doing things we need to do, meeting our community where they are at, meeting their needs, asking them, ‘What is it you would like to see?’ and then doing the internal work to make sure we are strong, sustainable, financially responsible, we are going to be OK,” Way said.

While the majority of people attending events are from Guilford County, about 40 percent traveled here, making this a destination for arts and culture.