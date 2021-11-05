Arson speeds up demolition timeline for Peeler Elementary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Construction crews have begun to knock down an abandoned elementary school.

Peeler Elementary in Greensboro was damaged in 2018 when a tornado tore through East Greensboro. Guilford County officials say it hasn’t been a safe place for students since then.

This demolition was part of a $300 million referendum passed last year. Guilford County has plans to renovate several of its schools using this money.

Peeler was originally scheduled to be demolished sometime next year, but it caught on fire last month, which sped up the timeline.

A new school will be built where Peeler Elementary once stood; a performing arts school that will house around 700 students.

Police have confirmed that they believe the fire that damaged Peeler was arson, and are still looking for information and suspects.