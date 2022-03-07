Woman arrested for allegedly setting several fires in Randolph County, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is expected in court today on charges connected to several fires.

Firefighters in Randolph County responded to five different fires Thursday near Cedar Grove Drive Extension in Asheboro.

Officials say that they found Tierra Smith in the area and charged her. They believe the fires were intentionally set.

Smith is charged with felony burning buildings, felony burning personal property and five counts of misdemeanor setting fire to woods.

One fire burned a vacant outbuilding, a second fire burned three vehicles and three other fires were burning in wood areas.