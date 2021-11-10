Teen charged with second degree murder in shooting death of Yadkin County student athlete

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Yadkin County teen.

Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that an arrest had been made in the death of a Forbush High School student.

They confirmed that they arrested a juvenile suspect who has been charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday night. This suspect is also a student at Forbush High School.

Deputies received a call about a shooting at a home on Gospel Way Church Road, southeast of Yadkinville on Friday, Nov. 5.

Arriving deputies found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was a student-athlete at Forbush High School.

The suspect was denied bond at an initial court hearing.

