Teen charged with second degree murder in shooting death of Yadkin County student athlete

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Yadkin County teen.
Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that an arrest had been made in the death of a Forbush High School student.
They confirmed that they arrested a juvenile suspect who has been charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday night. This suspect is also a student at Forbush High School.
Deputies received a call about a shooting at a home on Gospel Way Church Road, southeast of Yadkinville on Friday, Nov. 5.
Arriving deputies found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The girl was a student-athlete at Forbush High School.
The suspect was denied bond at an initial court hearing.