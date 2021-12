REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run seven months later.

On May 9, just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the area of Barnes Street and Hillcrests Street in Reidsville after a man was hit by a car. On the scene, they found Wesley Lee Pruitt who died at the scene.

Police say that after an investigation, the police identified Tristan Dylan Gray, of Reidsville, as a suspect.

Gray was arrested on Money and charged with felony hit and run.