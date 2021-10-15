Arrest made in Greensboro shooting that left 1 dead, 1 in hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that left one man dead and sent another person to the hospital in August, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Demario Bernard Montgomery, 29, of Kannapolis, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting was reported at 9:37 p.m. on Aug. 27 at South Street and Randleman Road.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Travon Lamont Williamson, 21, of Greensboro died on Aug. 28. The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.