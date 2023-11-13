LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been arrested in connection to a suspicious fire at a church during the Lexington BBQ festival.

Warrants show that Aimee Lynn Lakey was charged on Nov. 8 with one count of felony burning certain buildings after the documents state that she “wantonly set fire to” Jesus Comes First Ministries Church on South Main Street in Lexington.

The fire happened on Oct. 28 just before 3 p.m., all while the Lexington BBQ Festival was taking place. The fire was contained to a back porch of the church and no one was hurt. The church had been operating a food pantry and officials helped relocate food that needed to be kept cold, as the church was rendered inhabitable by the water and smoke damage.

A week later, fire officials said they had deemed the fire suspicious and were continuing to investigate.

Lakey was given a $25,000 bond.

This is a developing story.