BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery.

Aerial view of 1519 Rauhut Street (Google Maps)

When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect entered the Family Dollar with a semi-automatic handgun and stole an undetermined amount of money.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene on foot and that no one was injured during the robbery. The suspect is still at large.

Burlington police provided the following description of the suspect:

Black male

Approximately 5’8″ to 6’0″ feet tall

Aged between his late-teens to mid-twenties

Slim build

Wearing a black facemask, a grey and black hoodie, red pants, and white shoes

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.