BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store.

Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer (BPD)

Investigators say that Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer, 29, robbed the business at gunpoint, stealing an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

The employee at Tobacco Vape was not injured during the robbery.

Later, investigators discovered a person matching the description of the robbery suspect and identified them as Moyer.

Moyer was taken into custody at the Alamance County Jail and is being charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Moyer is being held on a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Monday.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about

this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous

methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile

App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.