Armed robbery caught on video at Reidsville convenience store; police ask for help identifying suspect

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police have released video of the suspect in an armed robbery.

On Dec. 23, police say a robber went into the G-Mart on the 500 block of Barnes Street with a weapon.

On Tuesday, police posted two videos to Facebook. One shows an outdoor shot of the store. A person in a dark hooded jacket walks into the store. About 50 seconds later, the same figure walks out of the store.

The second video shows the scene inside as the robber walks into the store. The cashier gestures to the person, appearing to ask him to lower his hood. The robber then shows what appears to be a handgun and a plastic bag. The cashier puts money into the bag. The robber then walks out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Lingle at (336) 347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect may be eligible for cash reward through Crime Stoppers.