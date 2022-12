ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into a home on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.

He was given a $100,000 bond.

No one was hurt in the shooting.