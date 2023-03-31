REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Reidsville police investigators have obtained six warrants on Micah Langley age 49, of Reidsville.

The warrants are for statutory rape and indecent liberties of a minor.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Langley is asked to contact RPD at (336) 349-1010 or 911.

The RPD is telling people not to approach Langley.

He is reported to be armed and dangerous.