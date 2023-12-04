ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Archdale police are looking for a car after a hit-and-run and fight on Monday.

Police say the hit-and-run involved a motorcycle and a two-door passenger car on Liberty Road and East Fairfield Road.

The car, which is potentially a black Chrysler 200, sped away from the scene going south on Aldridge Road in the Archdale area.

The car will have front-end damage. Officers are canvassing the area now.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.