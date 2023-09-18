Archdale police asking for public’s help finding vehicle involved in hit-and-run (Archdale Police Department)

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Archdale police are searching for a vehicle after a hit-and-run on Monday, according to an Archdale Police Department news release.

Around 5:20 a.m., officers responded to the 500 Block of Daniel Paul Drive when they were told about a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

The vehicle involved hit the pedestrian before driving toward Surrett Drive.

The vehicle is described as a White Toyota Corolla with tinted windows and is estimated to be between a 201 and 2021 model.

The vehicle will have damage to both taillights, the bumper, the right side/ quarter panel and the undercarriage and is believed to have a flat tire.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital and later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at (336) 434-3134 or the Archdale Crime Stoppers at 336-861-STOP (7867).