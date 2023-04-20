ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Archdale police found a large rock in a northbound lane of Interstate-85 on Thursday, according to an Archdale Police Department news release.

Around 10 a.m., the Archdale officers responded to I-85 near Exit 113-A when they were told about a large rock in a northbound lane.

The large rock measured approximately 48” long, 29” wide and 16” tall and appeared to have been dislodged while in tow.

Archdale police are asking for the public’s helping the owner of the large rock that damaged three vehicles and closed two northbound lanes of I-85 for two hours.

If you or someone you know lost the rock, contact Archdale police at (336) 434-3134 to claim ownership.

If you witnessed the incident or have knowledge of the person or vehicle responsible, please contact the APD direct or Crimestoppers for anonymous tips at (336) 861-STOP (7867).