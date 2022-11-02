ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land.

It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County.

This will be the largest development in the city’s history.

The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and English Farm Roads east of the YMCA.

People in the area are excited Archdale is getting something new to spruce up the city, but they worry about the extra traffic it will create on Trindale Road.

“This area doesn’t get a lot of new stuff. A lot of the nicer things get tossed into High Point around High Point University trying to make it a college town,” Christopher Helmstetler said.” It is nice to know we are getting something new…but on that larger scale, I don’t know what it’s going to do.”

“I think it’s going to make it really congested, and we only have a two-lane road out there,” Clinton Ledford said. “I think they are going to need a four-lane road on 62 to do that.”

While the development will take years to complete, people in the area say only time will tell how it could transform the city.

“It could be good…I guess we’ll have to wait and see, ” Helmstetler said.

FOX8 reached out to the mayor who told us he wasn’t ready to make a formal announcement about the development.

We also called, emailed and left several voicemails for Archdale’s economic developer, the planning director and Desco Investment Company about plans and how soon we could see work begin.

We have not heard back.