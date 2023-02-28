ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Recently, we’ve seen huge economic growth in cities where you might not normally expect it.

That includes Archdale. There are nearly 300 jobs coming to the city in the next few years. It’s more jobs means more employees, which means a need for more housing.

On Tuesday night, the battle of to build or not to build was discussed at the Archdale City Council meeting.

“There’s plenty of places there to live already,” said Glenda Frazier, who spoke during the meeting’s public hearing. “I just don’t see how it’s going to make that big a difference.”

Dozens of people stood up to show their opposition to bringing 168 apartment units to Modlin Grove Road and N.C. Highway 62 West at the Archdale City Council meeting Tuesday night.

“It’s a nice layout that they’re presenting,” Frazier said. “But I just think that’s the wrong area for something like that.”

It’s an area that has seen a big industry boom within the past year. Three companies are bringing their business to Archdale along with hundreds of jobs and multi-million-dollar investments in the community.

“We’d love to see the growth that we’re experiencing continue,” said Kevin Franklin, the president of Randolph County’s Economic Development Corporation.

For that to happen, Franklin said there needs to be a balance between jobs and housing.

“The talk that we’re hearing from our employers is that we need more employees…if we’re going to attract them, we need a place for them to live,” he said.

Franklins said about 2,000 single family homes and townhomes are coming to the Archdale/Trinity area. Some are already popping up.

“Generally speaking, new residential and particularly residential that is affordable for the workers that are going to be working at these…workforce housing is a good thing again,” Franklin said.

But not everyone sees a need for it in their own backyard.

“There are many, many areas locally that have plenty of housing,” Frazier said. “You’ve got anywhere in the High Point area. You’ve got Randleman…t’s not like there’s not enough houses there or not enough apartments.”

This is an issue we might all face at some point with the need for housing across the Piedmont Triad.

Last week, FOX8 crews sat in on a Summerfield Town Council meeting where the housing debate got heated, and about 100 people shared their opinions with council members.