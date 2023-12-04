THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An Archdale man was shot in the chest on Saturday during a relationship dispute and taken to the hospital, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 11:36 a.m., officers were sent to Blair Street in Thomasville when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 32-year-old Archdale man who had been shot lying in the front yard of the home. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The suspect, Kevin Smith, 38, of Thomasville, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say Smith had recently moved back into the marital home with his ex-wife. The couple are divorced.

The 32-year-old Archdale man who has been romantically involved with Smith’s ex-wife arrived at the home, and an argument began between Smith and the man.

Smith then shot the man in the chest, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.