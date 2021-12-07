Archdale man arrested, charged with attempted murder

William Rivera

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — An Archdale man was arrested on Monday for attempted murder, according to an Archdale Police Department news release.

Around 9:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to Garrell Street when they were told about a neighborhood dispute.

Arriving officers determined shots were being fired on the scene.

The shooter was identified as William Rivera, 34, of Archdale, police say.

Rivera was arrested, charged with two counts of attempted murder and given a $1 million bond.

Gene Foust, of Greensboro, was also charged with assault by pointing a gun.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

