ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A beloved local barbecue joint is closing its doors.

On Wednesday, Archdale Bar-B-Que owner John McPherson said he is looking to either sell the location or hang on to it with the possibility of reopening in the future.

“I’m 73 years old, and I’ve been doing this for 60 years, and it’s time for me to give it up,” he said. “If I don’t sell it, I’ll try to keep it over. I’ll try to open it back up when my grandson gets about 21 or so, something like that.”

Archdale Bar-B-Que has been open for about 20 years before closing up in September.

McPherson said, with prices getting “out of control” and difficulty finding help, he couldn’t keep it going.

Photos of the sign out front, which now reads “Closed” and “For Sale,” have been circulating on Facebook, and customers shared memories of the restaurant.

“It’s always been a fantastic place to eat. They had the best chicken around, the best tenderloin biscuit around. I love this place just like anybody else,” one commenter wrote.

“This makes me so sad,” another said. “We ate there all the time. We will be lost!!”

“They literally had the best bbq sandwiches!” read a comment. Another responded, “And was the only place that I really loved the hushpuppies too!”