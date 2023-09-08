REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — It might not feel like it outside, but we are getting closer to fall, which means some people are ready for apple picking.

Devil Dog Orchard in Reidsville provides buckets and a farm filled with apple trees.

It takes a bucket and a keen eye to find the right apple you’ll want to take home.

This spring’s cold snap took a toll on Larry Huffman’s apple trees.

“When the little apples start to come at each bud, you get about six apples. Many of them didn’t have any,” Huffman said.

Huffman estimates he lost %95 of his apples, so his apple-picking farm will be open for just a few days instead of lasting for a whole month.

“One of my biggest fears is the customer expectation because, on some days, we’ve had as many as 200 pickers out here,” Huffman said. “I’m also concerned that there’s going to be some disappointed people when I run out of apples.”

But like other farmers, Huffman is hopeful and is already looking forward to next year when these trees are filled with apples if the weather cooperates.

“You hope for a good spring, which we didn’t have this year,” Huffman said.

Devil Dog Orchard will be open on Saturday. Huffman said they will have it open until all the apples are gone.