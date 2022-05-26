JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — After dozens of small dogs were found eating each other in “disturbing” scene at a Jamestown home, they’re now being cared for by Guilford County Animal Services.

While investigating a noise complaint in Jamestown, Guilford County Animal Control and High Point Police found more than 20 dogs inside the backyard of a homeowner’s residence, two of which were dead and being eaten by the other pets.

The discovery happened on Monday after homeowners on Morris Farm Drive reported the dogs were barking non-stop.

On Monday and Tuesday, High Point Police Animal Control and Guilford County Animal Control were seen outside the house. There were also large dog crates placed outside the house.

The Guilford County Animal Services issued a statement on Thursday:

On May 24th, at approx. 10 a.m. the City of High Point Animal Control obtained a search warrant to remove all animals located at Morris Farm Dr. Guilford County Animal Services’ Emergency Response team aided the City of High Point Animal Control Department with the removal of 34 small breed dogs from the residence. All dogs are currently being held at the Guilford County Animal Resource Center where they are being provided with daily care. Statement from Guilford County Animal Services

This is an ongoing case. The condition of the dogs or what led them to be in this situation has not been provided.