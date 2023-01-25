FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested and charged with simple assault after throwing scalding soup on a Mayflower employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road when they were told about an assault that happened at the Mayflower in Rural Hall.

Arriving deputies determined that a patron picking up her food got angry and threw scalding soup at a juvenile employee.

A warrant was then issued for the suspect, Shannon Annette Adkins, 50, of King, who had left the restaurant before deputies arrived.

Adkins turned herself in at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.