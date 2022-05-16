MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away.

The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs.

Peterson also appeared on “Love American Style,” “Green Acres,” “Gomer Pyle USMC,” and “The Odd Couple.” She appeared in an episode of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” the films “Return to Mayberry,” “The Love God?,” and “Angel in My Pocket.”

Mancuso was 81.