‘Andy Griffith’ actress Betty Lynn cancels Mount Airy birthday celebration

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the last surviving cast members of “The Andy Griffith Show” has canceled her 95th birthday celebration.
The Andy Griffith museum announced via Facebook Wednesday that the birthday celebration for Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on the beloved television show, was canceled. The celebration was scheduled to take place at Cross Creek Country Club on August 28.
According to the Andy Griffith Museum, Betty was moved to assisted living ‘for a couple of weeks’ and wasn’t feeling up to the event.
Anyone who bought tickets to the events will be refunded.