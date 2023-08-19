BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Andrews Elementary School has passed all testing and students are cleared to safely return to the school, according to the Alamance-Burlington School System.

The school passed all testing on Saturday morning and is now ready for occupancy.

Staff will return to campus on Monday and students wil return on Aug. 28.

The situation stemmed from a leaky air conditioning unit, which combined with the record heat led to the mold problem.

The two photos below, provided by the school system in a board meeting, show examples of the mold.

Andrews Elementary School battles mold infestation

The distrtict has just begun work at Newlin Elementary School which also is battling a mold infestation.

If the work is not compelted by late next week, students and staff will be temporarily moved to another campus for the beginning of the school year.