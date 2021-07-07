An unconventional door-to-door salesman shows up on Guilford County front porch

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — Did someone order a furry friend? A family’s security camera caught an uncommon site; a black bear coming up to their door. Maybe he was selling some honey!

The homeowners got an alert about movement on the porch of their home, in the Henson Forest neighborhood of Summerfield.

They saw the bear across the street when they looked outside, and decided to check their camera, finding this clip of the bear coming up onto their porch and sniffing around a little.

It’s always best not to approach bears. If you see a bear wandering around, leave it be, or call your local Animal Control office.

Exit, pursued by a bear