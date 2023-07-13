MINT HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mint Hill Police Department is searching for 3-year-old Adalyn Mae Hochstetler.

She is around three feet tall, weighs 30 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a jean skirt and pink shirt.

She is believed to be with 30-year-old Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler.

Kelsi is five feet and four inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Adalyn was last seen at 3300 Dan Hood Rd. in Mint Hill. Kelsi could possibly be driving a 2018 black Kia Optima LX with a license plate that reads FFF3959.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the MHPD immediately at (704) 889-2231 or call 911 or* HP.

This is a developing story.