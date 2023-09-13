MAYODAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two women they say abducted a baby from his mother.

Mayodan Police Department says that just before 1 a.m. they were called about a breaking/entering and child abduction at a home on North 4th Avenue. At the scene, they found the victim who had been assaulted and told officers that two women assaulted her and took her 11-month-old son Dallas Alyjah Berger.

The suspects, two women, allegedly drove away in a silver sedan with the license plate 3DHT65. Warrants were issued for felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about where these women or the baby are should call (336) 634-3300 or (336) 548-6038.

An AMBER ALERT has been issued.