Courtesy of the NC Education Lottery

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A very lucky North Carolinian has turned $5 into $250,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Alberto Lopez, of Laurel Springs, is the lucky winner after he purchased a 20X The Cash ticket from The Corner Market on US-221 North in Jefferson.

Lopez collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday and came away with a lump sum of $162,525 after taxes.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in Alleghany County in 2021, visit Impact | NC Education Lottery (nclottery.com).