ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they saw a white Chevrolet truck parked over the underground fuel tanks. A deputy spoke with an employee while another deputy made contact with the man in the truck, Jeffrey Bryan Miller, 41, of Bunnlevel, which is in Harnett County.

The employee told the deputy that 1000 gallons of fuel had been stolen from the underground tank on July 4 and 5 and that the white truck was seen parked in the same spot on the dates of the theft.

While the other deputy was speaking to Miller, he “suffered a medical event” and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a large tank with a black hose in the bed of the truck that led into a compartment in the truck. The vehicle was seized for evidence.

A warrant was issued for Jeffrey Bryan Miller for felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and carrying a concealed weapon, due to brass knuckles that were found on him before he was taken to the hospital.

On Aug. 19, Miller was served the outstanding warrants by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He was given an $11,000 unsecured bond.