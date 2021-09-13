All students safe, lockdown lifted after Winston-Salem police respond to ‘student disturbance’ at Parkland High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — All students are safe, and the lockdown has been lifted at Parkland High School after Winston-Salem police responded to a “student disturbance,” according to a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools statement released to parents on Monday afternoon.

The full statement is provided below:

“This is WS/FCS with an important update. Parkland High School is no longer on lockdown. All students and staff are safe. Law enforcement officers put the school in lockdown earlier as they resolved a student disturbance. WS/FCS will follow all applicable policies as it relates to any student discipline. Dismissal will remain at usual time today. Out of extreme caution expect to see extra officers at the school throughout the afternoon. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we do everything possible to keep students and staff safe.”