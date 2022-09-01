(WGHP) — All northbound lanes of US 29 are closed while troopers investigate three crashes that all happened in less than an hour, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 2:57 p.m., all northbound lanes of US 29 were closed due to three separate crashes in the area.

The first crash happened at 2:14 p.m. on US 29 northbound near Prospect Street and involved a tractor-trailer.

The second and third crashes happened at 2:46 p.m. on US 29 northbound near Old Thomasville Road. The second and third crashes involved an overturned truck and three other vehicles.

The severity of any injuries caused by the crashes is unknown.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible. No timeline has been determined as to when the road will re-open.

This is a developing story.