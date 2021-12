WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An overturned tractor-trailer has snarled traffic in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on northbound U.S. 52 at Oak Summit Road.

All traffic is being diverted to Germanton Road, according to Winston-Salem police.

The N.C. Department of Transportations estimates that lanes will be opened by 4:50 p.m.