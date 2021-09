RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of I-85 North and South are closed in the area near Archdale and Trinity due to a crash, according to the 911 center in Randolph County.

The road was shut down around 6:50 p.m. There is no word yet on when it will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

Randolph County deputies and NC Highway Patrol troopers have responded to the scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.