GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All four female Labrador mix puppies found in a suitcase on the side of the road in Guilford County have been adopted, according to Guilford County Animal Services.

The puppies, named Carion, Tumi, Stowaway and Samsonite, were dubbed the “suitcase sisters.”

The 10-week-old puppies were found in a suitcase around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and were turned in to Guilford County Animal Services by a Good Samaritan.

Shelter employees were caught off guard by this litter.

“It is weird they are all females to us. Normally when we get in liters of puppies, they are mixtures of maybe three males and a female or two and two…but it is rare we get in four females together without any other males in a litter,” said Lisa Lee, assistant director with GCAS.