Aldi opening first store in Clemmons this week

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Aldi will open its first store in Clemmons this week, according to an Aldi news release.

The new Clemmons store opens on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8:30 a.m. on 2455 Market Center Dr.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aldi runs more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is trying to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. 

“We are excited to open our first ALDI location in Clemmons. What local shoppers will notice is high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every aisle of the store, every day,” said Krysta Cearley, Salisbury regional vice president for Aldi. “We offer a convenient shopping experience with affordable award-winning, sustainable and on-trend goods and look forward to serving Clemmons customers for many years to come.”  

