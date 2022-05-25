ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody and facing several charges from several counties after the search for a stolen car, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 18, deputies came to the 3400 block of South NC-119 in Haw River after getting reports of a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta being stolen. The victim stated that he had over $4,000 worth of tools in the Jetta at the time of the theft.

3400 block of South NC-119 (Google Maps)

On May 19, Chatham County deputies located the Jetta and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver did not cooperate with deputies leading to a chase.

Chatham County deputies would eventually bring the chase to an end and took into custody William Calice Cooper III, 35.

Cooper is being charged with the following by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Reckless driving to endanger

Fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light

Failure to maintain lane control

Speeding

Resisting a public officer

Driving while license is revoked (impaired revocation)

Cooper has been issued a $25,000 secured bond on these charges.

Cooper is also facing the following charges by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the initial theft of the Jetta:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony larceny

Cooper has been issued a $10,000 secured bond on those charges.

Lastly, Cooper was also charged with the following from an outstanding warrant in Orange County:

Injury to personal property

Assault on a female

Cooper was placed on a 48-hour domestic violence hold for those charges.