ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about continued fraudulent calls from people impersonating the ACSO.

The ACSO says the caller is falsely claiming to be a deputy and is telling victims that they have missed a court date and must pay an amount of money to avoid being arrested.

If the victim agrees to pay, the fraudulent caller tells them to purchase gift cards for the agreed-upon amount and then give them the numbers from the back of each card.

The ACSO says that at least two people in Alamance County have fallen victim to the scam and that others possibly have as well but have yet to come forward.

The ACSO releases a statement clarifying its stance on the fraudulent calls:

“The Sheriff’s Office, Police Departments, Court Officials nor the District Attorney’s Office will call because of missing court or jury duty. None of these entities will ask for money over the phone. This is a scam. Simply hang up! Do not engage the sammer.”