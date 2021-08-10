Alamance County Sheriff’s Office using alternative fuel in two patrol vehicles

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Alliance AutoGas for a six-month study of its bi-fuel system that is installed in two patrol vehicles.

Mike Phillips is the alternative fuel consultant for Alliance AutoGas. He described the benefits of a fuel system that is able to use gas or propane.

“So what they can do is drive a full tank of propane, which will give you the same mileage as a tank of gas, and it will automatically switch over to gas once the propane is used, and you can run it ’til the end of the gas cycle,” Phillips said.

Fewer fill ups means the AO and taxpayers are paying less. Propane is a cleaner-burning fuel, so the two patrol vehicles are producing less harmful emissions.

“Propane, AutoGas, doesn’t create carbon. You are extending your oil changes as well. You are reducing the cost of your fleet. You will reduce 40% to 60% of your harmful emissions,” Phillips said.

At the end of six months, the ACSO and Alliance AutoGas will review the data and decide if more cars will switch to the two fuel system.