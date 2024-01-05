ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance-Burlington School System school bus crashed into a home while eight students were on board, according to the school district.

The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Gibsonville Ossipee Road and Shepherd Road.

The school district says that the bus driver had a medical episode while driving the bus. As a result, the bus ran off the road, side-swiped the front porch of a home and came to rest in the front yard.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

ABSS says that the involved bus was an exceptional children’s bus and that eight students were on board as well as an assistant.

The bus driver and assistant were taken to the hospital by EMS, according to the school system. None of the students were injured and they were either taken to school or picked up by family members at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

This a developing story.