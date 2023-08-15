ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new social media app is raising concerns with school districts, and some school systems are taking action for their student safety.

The app is called Saturn, and it is a calendar app for high school students where they can see class schedules.

The Alamance Burlington School System will block the new social media app from the school network despite the app getting a new safety update a day ago.

“It’s scary,” said Media Coordinator at North Graham Elementary Tray Taylor.

Saturn is marketed toward high school students. Right now, it has more than 25,000 users.

“I don’t know that kids realize what’s going on with that app. And so it’s just this new thing,” Taylor said.

Students can upload their school schedules and get matched into “classes” with other users, and the app shows you who is in your class.

This kind of information has many school systems concerned about student privacy.

“There’s a chance that somebody else could get that information. And it’s so incredibly easy to see,” Taylor said.

The latest version of the app adds a new safety feature.

FOX8 tested out the new updates.

Now when you get inside the app, it only asks you for your birthday and cellphone number.

The team tried to create an account, but it didn’t allow us because somehow the system is not sure if the user is a student.

The Alamance Burlington School System is taking no chances though.

“We’re getting back into school and thinking about Internet safety. As a parent, we need to be aware of what we’re putting on social media,” Taylor said.

After reaching out to the company behind the Saturn app for comment, a spokesperson referred to a release showing the company made improvements in verifying new accounts with school emails.