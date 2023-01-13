ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Without hesitation, Pastor Chris Hamblen and his wife Kelli decided to add to their family of three children. They adopted two more children from Ukraine with special needs.

“[Kelli] said ‘I think we need to adopt these kids,'” Chris said. “I have a heart for special needs children, and it was an easy call to make.”

Before the Ukraine and Russia war, they adopted 5-year-old Sofia who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and 10-year-old Artem who has cerebral palsy and fetal alcohol syndrome.

“The man who helped facilitate our adoption was killed early on in the war,” Kelli said. “We were very fortunate to get them when we did because of the damage to Sophia’s region, I don’t know if she would have made it out, and Artem had significant medical issues. He wouldn’t have lasted long.”

The couple is now trying to work through the logistics of whether to purchase a new home or upgrade their current home to be more handicap accessible. Their immediate need includes a wheelchair-accessible van.

“We are looking at a 15-passenger van, so all our kids and all their stuff can fit in without having to take the kids in and out,” said Chris, who started a GoFundMe page to raise $40,000 needed for the van. “That’s what needed.”

The couple says Artem and Sofia have brought a lot of joy to their family and life-long lessons.

“I think we are all so better for it,” he said. “Our kids are learning how to engage with people of different abilities, and that’s the best lesson we can teach them: that everybody is accepted.”

Already, their community and faith are helping open doors for the children.

“We’ve had an amazing community of people in this area that’s helped donate money and help put money towards the van and medical bills,” he said. “It’s amazing to see what God has done.”

Click here if you’d like to contribute to their GoFundMe.