ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On March 18, 2021, an EF-1 Tornado blew through parts of Alamance County and Guilford County, causing extreme damage to trees and powerlines.

Mark Smith and his family experienced the horrible winds and dark skies and spoke to FOX8 moments after it passed.

Smith told FOX8 a year later, he still remembers the exact path it took and what he did to protect his family.

“The weather was awful. Everything got kind of dark, and we could see through the glass window there, and it got loud and nasty. It’s just something you don’t want to go through, ” Smith said.

He said that night, all he could think was to protect his family, which he did as they hid under a dining room table.

Smith said when the tornado passed, he saw the damage his barn sustained.

“We’re just thankful that everything’s good and that everybody’s healthy and we got through that day unscathed,” Smith said.

The tornado ripped through his barn, tearing parts of the roof off the hinges.

Two months later, thanks to his family and some elbow grease, the barn is good as new with a fresh paint job.

“My son-in-law is a great builder and has some teams, and we got the barn all mended and fixed up, and it looks great,” Smith said.

Smith said after the tornado, they learned a new plan for safety thanks to his granddaughter.

“She said ‘pop pop, I knew you were wrong. We should have been in the bathroom,’ but I didn’t want to say anything. I said ‘honey, in those circumstances, feel free to say something.’ We should have been in the bathroom. We learned a valuable lesson,” Smith said.