ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is facing nearly three dozen charges over catalytic converter theft.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to multiple calls about catalytic converters being stolen from a towing and body shop business in Efland.

A K9 team assisted with the search, leading the deputies to a nearby property. A deputy was checking a shed on the property and found Robert Helmick, 40, of Alamance County inside the shed.

Deputies say they found several catalytic converters and cutting tools in his possession and, according to the release, his “face and clothing were speckled with metal shavings.”

Helmick was taken into custody and they say that he confessed to taking multiple catalytic converters over the course of two days.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree trespassing, one count of felony breaking and entering, 15 counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, 15 counts of felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals, as well as a count of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny because he allegedly stole a toolbox from a car.

Helmick was given a $10,000.00 secured bond.