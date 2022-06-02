ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with multiple crimes related to inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies got a report of a sexual assault that occurred to a minor in Alamance County, the investigation identified Mario David Gutierrez-Carillo, 35, as the suspect.

As the investigation continued, deputies say they developed probable cause to charge Gutierrez-Carrilo with the following:

Felony statutory rape of a child 15 years old or under

Felony indecent liberties with a child

Gutierrez-Carrilo was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday afternoon without incident and was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.