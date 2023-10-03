ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of exploitation of a minor, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, investigators with the ACSO Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a cyber tip about child sexual abuse material.

According to information from the cyber tip, an individual allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material files to the internet.

The investigation led to a suspect identified as 35-year-old Phillip Lane Buzzell who lives in northeast Alamance County.

Investigators were granted a search warrant and conducted a search of Buzzell’s home. During the search, investigators discovered and seized electronic devices.

After the completion of forensic examinations, investigators found that Buzzell’s devices contained child sexual abuse material files.

Buzzell was charged with four counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor and turned himself in on Sept. 23 at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.