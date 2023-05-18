ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Green Level man is facing child sex crimes charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Investigators with the sheriff’s office’s Special Victims Unit got a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile that occurred in Green Level.

SVU investigators and an on-call Department of Social Services social worker made contact with the juvenile victim who identified the suspect as Rico Snow Richardson, 42, of Green Level.

Based on the results of the investigation, warrants were granted by the magistrate’s office for Richardson’s arrest.

On Wednesday, Richardson was taken into custody and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sexual offense with a child.

He is being held under a $150,000 secured bond and the case remains under investigation.