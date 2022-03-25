ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit got a report about the sexual abuse of a child on March 10.

Detectives say that they initiated a two-week investigation which identified David Pedraza Romero, 49, as a suspect of the crime.

Deputies say that the investigation found probable cause to charge Romero with indecent liberties with a child.

Romero was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held at Alamance County Detention Center with a $100,000 secure bond.