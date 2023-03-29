SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad man has been accused of uploading child sex abuse material to the internet.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they received a cyber tip about a person allegedly uploading child sex abuse material to the internet. They investigated and that led them to identify the suspect as Kyle Anthony Layton of Snow Camp.

They were given a search warrant and on Tuesday they searched Layton’s home and his electronics were seized. He was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and more charges are possible as the investigation continues.